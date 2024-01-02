NCW Records 28,811 Complaints of Crimes Against Women in 2023, Majority from Uttar Pradesh

In a recent report by the National Commission for Women (NCW), it was reported that a total of 28,811 complaints were made in relation to crimes against women last year. The data shows a startling concentration of these complaints, approximately 55%, originating from Uttar Pradesh, a state in India.

Breakdown of Complaints

The most numerous category of complaints fell under ‘right to dignity’, which encompasses harassment cases that do not include domestic violence. This category alone accounted for 8,540 complaints. Following closely behind were 6,274 complaints of domestic violence. Other categories included dowry harassment with 4,797 complaints, molestation with 2,349 complaints, police apathy with 1,618 complaints, and rape or attempted rape with 1,537 complaints. The report also documented 805 cases of sexual harassment, 605 of cyber crimes, 472 of stalking, and 409 of honor crimes.

Regional Distribution of Complaints

After Uttar Pradesh, the regions with the highest number of complaints included Delhi with 2,411, Maharashtra with 1,343, Bihar with 1,312, Madhya Pradesh with 1,165, Haryana with 1,115, Rajasthan with 1,011, Tamil Nadu with 608, West Bengal with 569, and Karnataka with 501.

Complaints Decrease from Previous Year

The figures for the year show a decrease in complaints compared to the previous year, 2022, when a total of 30,864 complaints were registered. This marked the highest number of complaints since the year 2014.