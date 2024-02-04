NCPCR Raises Concerns Over Investigation of Minor's Case in West Bengal

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has raised serious concerns over the ongoing investigation of a missing minor girl's case in West Bengal's Malda district. The case gained public attention after the discovery of the girl's body, three days post the father's missing complaint. The NCPCR's critical involvement could denote an increased level of scrutiny into the state police's handling of the case.

NCPCR Questions Investigation Credibility

The NCPCR, after meeting with the victim's family and visiting the spot, expressed doubt over the transparency of the investigation. Divya Gupta, an NCPCR member, alleged that the police are shielding two or three individuals suspected of involvement. The police's failure to share the post-mortem report with the victim's family and the panel has raised further doubt about the investigation's success.

Public Outrage and Further Developments

The incident has sparked public outrage and led to the vandalization of the arrested individual's house. The headless and bruised body of the 10-year-old girl was found near her residence and that of the arrested person on February 1. The severed head was discovered later the same day. The case has drawn national attention and has put the investigative abilities of the state police under public scrutiny.

Heightened Scrutiny and Ongoing Investigation

The involvement of the NCPCR indicates a heightened level of scrutiny towards the state police's handling of the case. The police, under pressure, continue their investigation. As the case unfolds, the public and the NCPCR await a thorough and transparent investigation, hoping for justice for the 10-year-old victim.