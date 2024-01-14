NCB in Kochi Disrupts LSD Drug Shipment, Arrests Three Individuals

In a significant blow to the narcotics trade in the region, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Kochi intercepted a consignment of 300 LSD blots originating from Germany. The illicit substances were discovered at the International Post Office in Kochi, leading to the swift arrest of three individuals linked to the operation.

Unmasking the Unlawful Operation

The illegal importation of the drugs was detected by astute customs officials, who promptly alerted the NCB. Upon examination of a suspicious parcel, officials confirmed that it contained LSD blots. This led to the immediate arrest of a primary suspect, Sharath from Alappuzha, and subsequently his accomplices, Sharon and Ebin from Kakkanad.

Dark Web and Cryptocurrency: Instruments of Illicit Trade

The arrested individuals confessed to ordering the LSD via the dark web, indicating a disturbing trend in the use of this unregulated corner of the internet for illicit activities. Payment for the drugs was made using cryptocurrency, further emphasising the challenges authorities face in tracking these types of transactions.

Continued Investigations and Legal Proceedings

The NCB continues to hold two of the suspects for further questioning, while the third suspect is already in custody. The operation serves as a stark reminder of the lengths to which criminals will go to facilitate the illegal drug trade, and the importance of the work carried out by agencies like the NCB in protecting society from these illicit activities.