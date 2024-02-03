NCA's Most Wanted: Suspected Criminals Believed to be in London

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has publicly identified 25 individuals on their most wanted list, each accused of various serious crimes including murder, rape, and drug trafficking. Among these, seven men are suspected to be in hiding within the metropolitan boundaries of London.

The Seven Men on the Run

These suspected criminals include Ozgur Demir and Osman Aydeniz, both sought for conspiracy to supply diamorphine. Their three accomplices have already been brought to justice, leaving Demir and Aydeniz as the remaining loose ends in the case.

Jack Mayle, distinguished by his distinctive tattoos and known for his lifestyle as a gym-goer and vegan, is suspected of supplying MDMA, methylphenidate, and diazepam. His evasion of the authorities adds another layer of complexity to the NCA's search operations.

Longstanding Fugitives

John Barton, sentenced in absentia to 20 years for heroin importation, has successfully evaded the arms of justice since the early 2000s. His connections to both London and Spain pose a significant challenge for the law enforcement units involved in his capture.

Ersin Mustafa, a former employee of JP Morgan Cazenove, is accused of insider dealing. He vanished without a trace after his 2008 arrest, leaving the financial world in shock and intrigue.

Major Criminal Operations

Daniel Dugic, suspected of orchestrating a significant cocaine importation operation in 2011, is believed to be hiding somewhere in London. His capture is a top priority for the NCA given the scale of the operation he is alleged to have coordinated.

Christakis Philippou, implicated in a colossal travel fraud scheme that left approximately 20,000 customers without holidays, is also believed to be in London. The extent of his alleged fraud has caused public outrage and a determined pursuit by the NCA.