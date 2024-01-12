en English
Crime

NBC’s ‘Dateline’ Delves Into Tragic Familial Betrayal in Murder of Austin Jeweler

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:24 pm EST
On the fateful night of March 2, 2018, successful Austin jeweler Ted Shaughnessy was brutally murdered in his own home by intruders. Surprisingly, the mastermind behind this cold-blooded murder was his son, Nicolas Shaughnessy, who plotted the murder with his wife, Jaclyn Edison, in a sinister scheme to claim insurance money.

The Shocking Betrayal

As the investigation unfolded, it was revealed that Nicolas had disabled the house alarm using his phone and hired two hitmen, Arieon Smith and Johnny Leon, to execute the murder. Ted’s wife, Corey Shaughnessy, miraculously survived the attack by hiding in a closet and defending herself with a gun, while Ted was shot dead as he confronted the intruders.

The Painful Aftermath

Despite initially rallying behind her son, Corey was later confronted with the bitter reality of his betrayal. In a shocking turn of events, Nicolas Shaughnessy, Smith, and Leon were each sentenced to 35 years in prison for their involvement in the murder, while Edison received a 10-year probation sentence.

‘Ghosts Can’t Talk’

The ‘Dateline’ episode, titled ‘Ghosts Can’t Talk,’ promises to delve deeper into the shocking details of this case, the ensuing investigation, and the emotional turmoil it caused within the family. The episode will air on NBC on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

