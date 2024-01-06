Navy Man Charged with Murder in a Grim Tale of Dowry Death

The quiet of New Vaddem neighborhood in Vasco da Gama, Goa was shattered on an unsuspecting November 18. The lives of 26-year-old Shivani Rajawat and her mother, 50-year-old Jaidevi Chauhan, were abruptly extinguished, casting a long shadow of grief and suspicion on their family. The primary suspect is Shivani’s husband, Anurag Rajawat. The police have charged him with the gruesome murder of his pregnant wife and mother-in-law.

A Dowry Death Allegation

Adding a chilling twist to the tale, Anurag Rajawat has also been accused of committing a dowry death. This accusation has implicated members of his immediate family, including his mother, in the case of dowry harassment. The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by Shivani’s family, who alleged persistent dowry harassment. It is suggested that Anurag demanded a dowry of Rs.20 lakh and was distressing both Shivani and her mother, Jaidevi.

The Incident Unfolds

The incident, initially suspected to be a gas cylinder explosion, took place in the family’s rented home, where they were living after moving from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. After a thorough investigation by the sub-divisional magistrate, prompted by Shivani’s family’s complaint, Anurag was arrested. This arrest has brought a modicum of relief to the grieving family, yearning for justice.

Charges and Evidence

On top of the allegations of dowry harassment, Anurag, a Navy man, has been slapped with a murder charge under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. This charge was added as the case involved the death of his mother-in-law, Jaidevi. The evidence against Anurag and his family is stacking up, with the sub-divisional magistrate launching a detailed investigation into this horrific incident.

In a world where the sanctity of marriage and the safety of women should be paramount, this case serves as a grim reminder of the persistent menace of dowry harassment. As the investigation proceeds, the hope is for justice to be served and for the memory of Shivani and Jaidevi to be honored.