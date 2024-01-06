en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Navy Man Charged with Murder in a Grim Tale of Dowry Death

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:49 am EST
Navy Man Charged with Murder in a Grim Tale of Dowry Death

The quiet of New Vaddem neighborhood in Vasco da Gama, Goa was shattered on an unsuspecting November 18. The lives of 26-year-old Shivani Rajawat and her mother, 50-year-old Jaidevi Chauhan, were abruptly extinguished, casting a long shadow of grief and suspicion on their family. The primary suspect is Shivani’s husband, Anurag Rajawat. The police have charged him with the gruesome murder of his pregnant wife and mother-in-law.

A Dowry Death Allegation

Adding a chilling twist to the tale, Anurag Rajawat has also been accused of committing a dowry death. This accusation has implicated members of his immediate family, including his mother, in the case of dowry harassment. The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by Shivani’s family, who alleged persistent dowry harassment. It is suggested that Anurag demanded a dowry of Rs.20 lakh and was distressing both Shivani and her mother, Jaidevi.

The Incident Unfolds

The incident, initially suspected to be a gas cylinder explosion, took place in the family’s rented home, where they were living after moving from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. After a thorough investigation by the sub-divisional magistrate, prompted by Shivani’s family’s complaint, Anurag was arrested. This arrest has brought a modicum of relief to the grieving family, yearning for justice.

Charges and Evidence

On top of the allegations of dowry harassment, Anurag, a Navy man, has been slapped with a murder charge under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. This charge was added as the case involved the death of his mother-in-law, Jaidevi. The evidence against Anurag and his family is stacking up, with the sub-divisional magistrate launching a detailed investigation into this horrific incident.

In a world where the sanctity of marriage and the safety of women should be paramount, this case serves as a grim reminder of the persistent menace of dowry harassment. As the investigation proceeds, the hope is for justice to be served and for the memory of Shivani and Jaidevi to be honored.

0
Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
34 seconds ago
Government Railway Police Return Stolen Valuables Worth Rs 18.35 Lakh
The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has demonstrated a significant victory against theft by successfully returning stolen valuables worth Rs 18.35 lakh to their rightful owners. This action, a culmination of resolving 15 separate theft cases, speaks to the GRP’s committed and effective operation. Successful Operation Across Maharashtra The intensive operation
Government Railway Police Return Stolen Valuables Worth Rs 18.35 Lakh
Boatman Set for Trial Amidst Rising Migration Numbers to Spain in 2023
14 mins ago
Boatman Set for Trial Amidst Rising Migration Numbers to Spain in 2023
Jonathan Majors Speaks Out in First Interview Since Assault Conviction
15 mins ago
Jonathan Majors Speaks Out in First Interview Since Assault Conviction
Catholic Priest in Bhopal Accused of Running Unlawful Children's Home and Conversion Attempts
46 seconds ago
Catholic Priest in Bhopal Accused of Running Unlawful Children's Home and Conversion Attempts
Emotional Moment on Air Marks Third-Year Anniversary of Capitol Riots
7 mins ago
Emotional Moment on Air Marks Third-Year Anniversary of Capitol Riots
Public Assistance Sought in Wicklow Burglary Case: The Mystery of the Black Volkswagen Passat
13 mins ago
Public Assistance Sought in Wicklow Burglary Case: The Mystery of the Black Volkswagen Passat
Latest Headlines
World News
Winter Running: Navigating Snowy Tracks and Cold Weather
42 seconds
Winter Running: Navigating Snowy Tracks and Cold Weather
Double Resignation Rocks TDP: Kesineni Swetha Follows Father's Footsteps
2 mins
Double Resignation Rocks TDP: Kesineni Swetha Follows Father's Footsteps
WyoPreps Basketball Team Rankings Impacted by Week One Games
4 mins
WyoPreps Basketball Team Rankings Impacted by Week One Games
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
6 mins
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeated by Guinea in Pre-AFCON Friendly Match
6 mins
Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeated by Guinea in Pre-AFCON Friendly Match
Delhi Cricket's Leadership Shakeup: Yash Dhull Replaced by Himmat Singh
6 mins
Delhi Cricket's Leadership Shakeup: Yash Dhull Replaced by Himmat Singh
Robert Downey Jr. Sparks Debate on Beta-Blockers at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
7 mins
Robert Downey Jr. Sparks Debate on Beta-Blockers at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Sinn Féin Labels Ongoing Northern Ireland Power-Sharing Talks as 'Charade'
7 mins
Sinn Féin Labels Ongoing Northern Ireland Power-Sharing Talks as 'Charade'
Emotional Moment on Air Marks Third-Year Anniversary of Capitol Riots
7 mins
Emotional Moment on Air Marks Third-Year Anniversary of Capitol Riots
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
16 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app