Navi Mumbai Police Uncover 506 Illegal Foreign Nationals Amidst Drug Crackdown

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking and illegal immigration, the Navi Mumbai Police have unearthed the presence of 506 foreign nationals living illicitly within their jurisdiction over the past year. Notably, among these, a staggering 411 individuals have been identified as Nigerians, many of whom are implicated in drug-related crimes.

Illegal Foreign Nationals and Drug Offences

The issue of foreign nationals involved in criminal activities in India has long been a topic of concern, with the recent findings in Navi Mumbai shedding light on the magnitude of the situation. The police's discovery is directly related to the broader context of Nigerian nationals participating in drug offences in India. The police have been conducting rigorous raids and searches as part of their efforts to combat these illicit activities.

Landlords Complicit in Harboring Illegals

In addition to the crackdown on the illegal foreigners, the Navi Mumbai police have also taken stringent legal measures against landlords who have been providing accommodation to these individuals. This action signifies an attempt to deter any local support that might be facilitating these illegal stays and associated criminal activities.

Ensuring Compliance with Immigration Laws

To further address the situation, the police have issued notices to 483 of these illegal foreigners, ordering them to leave the country. This decisive action is part of a broader initiative by local law enforcement to ensure strict compliance with immigration laws and curb illicit activities such as drug trafficking. The police chief, Milind Bharambe, stated that this effort is crucial for maintaining law and order in the region.