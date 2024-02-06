Navajo Nation Member Pleads Guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter

Landen Toledo, a 20-year-old member of the Navajo Nation from Canoncito, New Mexico, has admitted guilt to voluntary manslaughter in federal court. The charge stems from a fatal incident on May 27, 2022, when Toledo, along with Cole Ray Shorty and Keon Apachito, visited the residence of an individual known only as John Doe with the intention of reclaiming Shorty's backpack.

Grim Details of the Confrontation

The situation took a deadly turn when John Doe emerged from his vehicle brandishing a baseball bat. Toledo managed to disarm him, causing Doe to drop the bat. Shorty then picked up the bat and used it to deliver a fatal blow to Doe's head. Further exacerbating the violence, other members of the group assaulted Doe with a golf club and by stomping on his leg.

Cause of Death and Legal Consequences

The Office of the Medical Inspector determined that the cause of death was blunt head trauma inflicted during the confrontation. Shorty has also pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and could face up to 15 years in prison, a sentence that Toledo also stands to receive upon his future sentencing. Apachito is currently out of custody and awaits a trial set for June 10, 2024.

Investigation and Prosecution

The FBI Albuquerque Field Office, with assistance from both the Navajo Police Department and Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations, conducted the thorough investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Brittany DuChaussee has been entrusted with the prosecution of this case.