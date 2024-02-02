Nationwide Manhunt for Afghan Migrant in Corrosive Attack on London Family

Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, a 35-year-old Afghan migrant and previously convicted sex offender, is currently the subject of a nationwide manhunt following a corrosive substance attack that has left a mother and her two daughters hospitalized. The incident took place on a seemingly ordinary Wednesday night along Lessar Avenue in southern London, shattering the tranquillity of the evening with an act of violence that is raising grave concerns.

Unexpected Attack and Immediate Aftermath

The victims, a mother and her two daughters aged 3 and 8, were unsuspecting of the horror that was about to unfold. Following the attack, Ezedi, in an attempt to evade arrest, crashed his getaway car and managed to escape on foot. The victims' injuries were severe, with the woman and her younger daughter sustaining potentially life-changing injuries. The older daughter, however, was fortunate to have her condition declared as not life-threatening.

A Tangled History and Harrowing Escape

Ezedi, who had been convicted of a sexual offense in 2018, was granted asylum in the U.K. on his third application in 2020. His conversion to Christianity played a pivotal role in his successful claim, with a priest vouching for his transition from Islam. The Metropolitan Police have indicated that Ezedi and the woman were known to each other, shedding light on a possible motive behind the attack.

A Community in Shock, A Nation on Alert

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, several members of the public and five police officers were also injured but have since been discharged from the hospital. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community and the nation at large, with Superintendent Gabriel Cameron commending the public and officers for their bravery in aiding the victims. Authorities are now on high alert, searching for Ezedi, who is considered dangerous and had travelled from Newcastle on the day of the attack.