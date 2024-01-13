en English
Crime

Nationwide Law Enforcement Agencies Seek Public Assistance in High-Priority Cases

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:19 am EST
Nationwide Law Enforcement Agencies Seek Public Assistance in High-Priority Cases

Law enforcement agencies across the United States are actively seeking public assistance to resolve a series of high-priority cases. The appeal encompasses multiple states, spanning from Arizona to Oregon, and involves various serious incidents, including indecent exposure, homicide investigation, missing persons, and wildlife crimes.

Public Assistance in Criminal Cases

At the heart of this call-to-action is the Kill Devil Hills Police Department‘s search for Jackie Ray Price. Price, wanted on charges of indecent exposure and secret peeping, has evaded authorities despite a suicide note found at his home. Authorities believe he is still alive and are urging anyone with information on Price’s whereabouts to contact local law enforcement or the Dare County Crime Line.

Similarly, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is seeking public assistance in a homicide investigation. The victim, shot on December 23, 2023, succumbed to his injuries on January 4, 2024. The detectives’ primary person of interest is Yesenia Maldonado. Witnesses reported an unknown female in a black vehicle fleeing the scene with the victim post-shooting, marking her the focal point of the investigation.

Missing Persons Cases and Public Involvement

Public engagement is also sought in several missing persons cases. Arizona law enforcement is intensifying efforts to locate missing individuals in the Phoenix-metro area and other cities across the state. In North Carolina, the Asheville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Alysa Jordan Warren, a woman missing since November 15, 2023. Described as a white female, five feet five inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, the public is urged to contact the police with any information about her whereabouts.

The Springfield Police Department, too, is seeking assistance in locating a missing, endangered 11-year-old boy, Tydus Y. Vang. Last seen leaving his residence on foot on January 11, 2024, anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Springfield Police Department or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers.

Wildlife Crimes and Public Cooperation

The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is investigating the killing of a bull elk in Lincoln County. Found with two hindquarters removed and the majority of the meat left to waste, the public is being asked to help identify the responsible party. The Turn In Poachers (TIP) program offers rewards for information leading to an arrest or citation. As a whole, these cases underscore the essential role public cooperation can play in supporting law enforcement efforts to ensure justice and safeguard communities.

Crime Law Society
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

