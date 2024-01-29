Nationwide Hunt Ends in Arrest of Child Abuse Suspect Jose Gurley

Jose Gurley, 24, has been apprehended in Maine on charges of first-degree child abuse originating from New Hampshire. The Nashua Police Department in New Hampshire identified Gurley as the suspect after responding to a distressing medical emergency involving a four-year-old boy. The boy was found with severe head and facial injuries on January 19th, 2023.

Nationwide Hunt for Gurley

Gurley, who has connections in both Maine and New Hampshire, had been on the run since the incident was reported. His trail ended on January 26th, 2024, when Maine State Police located a vehicle associated with him in Cornish, Maine. This discovery led to Gurley's arrest, marking the end of a week-long manhunt.

Execution of Search Warrant

A search warrant was promptly executed following Gurley's arrest. Notably, he was detained without any confrontational issues, a testament to the effective and professional conduct of the Maine State Police.

Awaiting Extradition

Gurley is currently being held at York County Jail in Maine, where he awaits extradition to New Hampshire. In New Hampshire, he is charged with a Class A felony for first-degree assault, a charge that carries severe penalties and is indicative of the grave nature of the crimes he stands accused of.