Nation's First Execution by Nitrogen Gas Carried Out in Alabama

In a landmark moment in the history of capital punishment in the United States, Alabama has carried out its first execution using nitrogen gas, marking the inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith as the nation's first person to die by this method. This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Smith's final appeal, setting the stage for an untested and controversial method of execution.

Introducing Nitrogen Hypoxia

Nitrogen hypoxia, the method of execution in question, induces death by replacing the oxygen in a person's lungs with nitrogen, leading to death by lack of oxygen. The procedure, which was carried out on Smith, lasted approximately 15 minutes, with Smith being pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m. Witnesses reported that Smith convulsed on the gurney during the execution, raising concerns about the method's efficacy and painlessness.

Controversy Surrounds New Execution Method

Despite the state attorney general's characterization of it as a 'textbook' execution, critics have expressed concerns about the new method, labeling it as cruel and experimental. The execution has prompted opposition from various quarters, including faith leaders and the Catholic Church, with Pope Francis being a vocal opponent of the death penalty.

Implications for Future Executions

Alabama's decision to proceed with nitrogen hypoxia reflects the ongoing discussion about the most humane and effective methods of capital punishment. The state is ready to assist other states interested in implementing nitrogen executions, with Oklahoma and Mississippi having already authorized the use of nitrogen gas for executions. Smith's execution is thus poised to have far-reaching implications, potentially establishing nitrogen gas as the next popular method of execution in the United States.