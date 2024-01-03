National Youth Service Warns of Job Scam Targeting Kenyan Graduates

Kenya’s National Youth Service (NYS) has issued an urgent warning to its graduates about a fraudulent job recruitment scheme circulating on social media platforms. The scheme falsely offers job opportunities abroad, particularly in Israel, and specifically targets NYS graduates. It prompts individuals to submit their curriculum vitae, NYS discharge letter, and national identification documents to certain email addresses.

Scam Alert

The NYS has categorically stated that such information is fake and has urged its graduates not to engage with the scam. The institution emphasized that all legitimate job openings, both local and international, are coordinated through the NYS employment liaison office under the auspices of the Director General. The NYS has distanced itself from the viral online posts and has implored its graduates to be cautious to avoid becoming victims of such job scams.

Citizen Participation

In a bid to curb the spread of the scam, the NYS has called on the public to report any suspicious activities related to the scam. It has also asked Kenyans to share the contact details of individuals spreading the misinformation. These efforts are part of a broader move to involve the public in the fight against online scams, which have witnessed a surge in recent times.

Police Alert

The police are on high alert, monitoring such fraudulent activities. They have urged Kenyans to exercise vigilance when applying for jobs online. This caution comes in the wake of increased online scams targeting job seekers with promises of lucrative job offers, often abroad. The police are working tirelessly to track and apprehend these fraudsters, but public awareness and caution remain critical in this fight.