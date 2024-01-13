en English
Crime

Nation in Outrage: Kidnapping and Murder of ABU Student Ignites Calls for Action

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:32 pm EST
Nation in Outrage: Kidnapping and Murder of ABU Student Ignites Calls for Action

In the quiet Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, a household was plunged into chaos and despair on a fateful Tuesday night. Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriyar and his six children were kidnapped by bandits, setting off a chain of distressing events that have gripped the nation. Among the abducted was Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, a 400-level biological science student at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), whose life was brutally cut short by her captors. The tragic incident has not only sparked widespread outrage but also ignited calls for action on social media with the hashtag #Najeebahandhersisters.

The Ransom Demand and the Tragic Death

The kidnappers initially demanded a N60 million ransom for the release of Alhaji Mansoor and his children. However, this amount was later increased to N100 million, further compounding the agony of the family. Nabeeha was killed by her captors, a devastating blow to her family and the nation. She has since been buried according to Islamic rites, leaving behind a legacy of a promising student whose life was cruelly snatched away.

Remaining Captives and their Fate

The remaining captives include Najeebah, a 500-level Quantity Surveying student, and Nadheerah, a 300-level Zoology student at ABU. The fate of these students and their siblings hangs in the balance as the family and their supporters scramble to gather the demanded ransom. They have taken to social media, pleading for financial assistance to secure the release of their loved ones.

Reactions and Police Intervention

The incident has drawn reactions from prominent figures like former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, and a former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad. They expressed their condolences and urged police action in the matter. Abdulfatai, Alhaji Mansoor’s brother, was shot dead by the bandits while trying to prevent the abduction. The force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, has reassured the public that the police and other security agencies are working tirelessly to rescue the remaining captives. The incident has brought to the fore the growing issue of insecurity and the urgency with which it needs to be addressed.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

