Repeat Offender Nathan Saine Returns to Prison for Harassment and Assault

In a disappointing and alarming turn of events, Nathan Saine, a 34-year-old man with a hefty criminal record, finds himself back behind bars merely days after his release.

Saine’s recent behavior, which includes harassing his father for money and assaulting police officers, has once again landed him in hot water.

Despite having a restraining order against him, the audacious Saine visited his father’s residence thrice in a single afternoon to demand money.

Each visit concluded with his father reluctantly handing over cash. His persistent violation of the restraining order led to his arrest on December 5th. But Saine’s defiance didn’t end there.