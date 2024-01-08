en English
Crime

Nathan Griffith’s Domestic Battery Saga Continues: Wife Mayra Oyola Arrested

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:01 pm EST
Nathan Griffith's Domestic Battery Saga Continues: Wife Mayra Oyola Arrested

Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ personality Nathan Griffith finds himself yet again at the center of domestic violence drama as his wife, Mayra Oyola, faces domestic battery charges. Arrested on January 6, 2024, Mayra is alleged to have assaulted Nathan, marking the latest in a string of domestic incidents involving Griffith.

A History of Domestic Disputes

Griffith has a troubled history with domestic violence. In an incident that sent shockwaves through his family, Griffith’s sister, Heather Griffith, recounted a terrifying episode where her brother strangled and threatened her. Nathan pleaded guilty to domestic battery by strangulation on September 14, 2023, linked to this case.

Previous Legal Troubles

Griffith’s legal troubles extend beyond familial issues. In February 2023, he was arrested on charges of domestic battery by strangulation involving his then-girlfriend, Victoria. Although this charge was ultimately dismissed, it further solidified the pattern of domestic issues swirling around Griffith. Coupled with a homelessness situation in August 2022, these developments painted a grim picture of Griffith’s life off-camera.

Strained Relationship with Mayra Oyola

Despite the tumultuous backdrop, Nathan and Mayra appeared to be attempting reconciliation. They displayed signs of familial harmony, sharing photos on social media that depicted a united front. However, Mayra’s recent arrest points to ongoing troubles, indicating that the underlying issues are far from resolved. The court expects her to return for a status check on February 5, 2024.

As Griffith navigates these challenges, he also continues to grapple with custody issues over his son, Kaiser, with ex-partner Jenelle Evans. These ongoing struggles, both personal and legal, underscore the troubled path that the former reality television personality has been treading for years.

Crime
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

