Nassau County Police on the Hunt for Robbery Duo in East Garden City

A man and a woman are being actively pursued by the Nassau County Police for committing two robberies in East Garden City, Long Island on January 31. The first incident took place at Macy's in Roosevelt Field Mall, where the duo attempted a bold shoplifting operation that rapidly escalated into a physical confrontation with loss prevention officers.

Altercation at Macy's

The female suspect turned aggressive during the altercation, pushing and kicking an officer in her bid to escape. Despite the resistance, both suspects managed to evade the officers and fled the scene on foot.

Unpaid Meal at Maggiano's

In a subsequent revelation, it was discovered that before their escapade at Macy's, the same individuals had audaciously left Maggiano's Little Italy, a popular restaurant in Garden City Plaza, without settling their bill.

Desperate Search for Suspects

The suspects are described as a white woman and a Black man, both estimated to be in their thirties. Unfortunately, the authorities have not provided more detailed descriptions, which has hampered the identification process. Nassau County Police are urging anyone with information about these crimes to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers or to immediately dial 911.