Nassau Armed Robbery: Police Seek Public Assistance to Catch Culprits

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 12, 2024, the tranquillity of Nassau was shattered by an incident of armed robbery. The crime took place in the parking lot of a church on Shirley Street, a usually serene spot that became the backdrop for this unsettling occurrence. The victim, a lady, was sitting in her black 2001 Mercedes-Benz, license plate AS4249, when she found herself under attack by two male assailants.

The Crime Scene

One of the two suspects brandished a firearm, adding a chilling layer to the already frightening encounter. They demanded the woman’s vehicle, a black 2001 Mercedes-Benz, which she was forced to surrender under the threat of the weapon. The criminals then made their escape, driving the stolen vehicle westward along Shirley Street and disappearing into the night.

Active Investigation

The police have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident. They are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in this audacious crime. However, they acknowledge the importance of community assistance in solving such cases and have therefore appealed to the public for help.

Call to Action

Authorities are urging anyone with any information related to the crime to contact the police immediately. They can do so either by dialing 911 or 919, or by reaching out to the Criminal Investigation Department at various provided phone numbers. The police also encourage the public to submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477). The more people who come forward with information, the higher the chances of bringing these criminals to justice.