en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bahamas

Nassau Armed Robbery: Police Seek Public Assistance to Catch Culprits

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:10 pm EST
Nassau Armed Robbery: Police Seek Public Assistance to Catch Culprits

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 12, 2024, the tranquillity of Nassau was shattered by an incident of armed robbery. The crime took place in the parking lot of a church on Shirley Street, a usually serene spot that became the backdrop for this unsettling occurrence. The victim, a lady, was sitting in her black 2001 Mercedes-Benz, license plate AS4249, when she found herself under attack by two male assailants.

The Crime Scene

One of the two suspects brandished a firearm, adding a chilling layer to the already frightening encounter. They demanded the woman’s vehicle, a black 2001 Mercedes-Benz, which she was forced to surrender under the threat of the weapon. The criminals then made their escape, driving the stolen vehicle westward along Shirley Street and disappearing into the night.

Active Investigation

The police have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident. They are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in this audacious crime. However, they acknowledge the importance of community assistance in solving such cases and have therefore appealed to the public for help.

Call to Action

Authorities are urging anyone with any information related to the crime to contact the police immediately. They can do so either by dialing 911 or 919, or by reaching out to the Criminal Investigation Department at various provided phone numbers. The police also encourage the public to submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477). The more people who come forward with information, the higher the chances of bringing these criminals to justice.

0
Bahamas Crime
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bahamas

See more
7 hours ago
Political Scandal Hits the Bahamas as Violent Incident Grips Gilbert
The tranquility of the Bahamas has been disrupted by a political scandal that has seen a campaign general associated with a senior member of the Free National Movement (FNM) political party apprehended by the police. The arrest is connected to an aggressive incident targeting the FNM Vice Chairman, Richard Johnson. The identity of the implicated
Political Scandal Hits the Bahamas as Violent Incident Grips Gilbert
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
9 hours ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
9 hours ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
9 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
9 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
9 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Latest Headlines
World News
Owen Sound Hockey: A Tale of Two Teams
22 seconds
Owen Sound Hockey: A Tale of Two Teams
Thrilling Day of High School Athletics: Wrestling, Swimming, and Basketball Highlights
54 seconds
Thrilling Day of High School Athletics: Wrestling, Swimming, and Basketball Highlights
Utah Dad's Viral Hack Employs Cartoon Stickers to Promote Healthy Eating for Kids
54 seconds
Utah Dad's Viral Hack Employs Cartoon Stickers to Promote Healthy Eating for Kids
West Virginia's Indelible Legacy in College Football
55 seconds
West Virginia's Indelible Legacy in College Football
Nick Saban's Retirement: An End of an Era in College Football
1 min
Nick Saban's Retirement: An End of an Era in College Football
Illinois State Redbirds Set to Battle Valparaiso Beacons in College Basketball Clash
1 min
Illinois State Redbirds Set to Battle Valparaiso Beacons in College Basketball Clash
Harish Rao Demands ₹15,000 Honorarium for Autorickshaw Drivers Amid Free Travel Policy Controversy
1 min
Harish Rao Demands ₹15,000 Honorarium for Autorickshaw Drivers Amid Free Travel Policy Controversy
UCSB Gauchos vs. Long Beach State Beach: A Big West Showdown on the Horizon
1 min
UCSB Gauchos vs. Long Beach State Beach: A Big West Showdown on the Horizon
Veganism: Beyond a Diet, A Commitment to Ethical Living
2 mins
Veganism: Beyond a Diet, A Commitment to Ethical Living
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app