Nashville's Cumberland River Greenway Assault: 43-Year-Old Arrested for Attempted Rape

In a disturbing turn of events, 43-year-old Christopher E. Chapman has been arrested for the attempted rape of a 25-year-old woman on Nashville's Cumberland River Greenway. The incident took place near the intersection of 2nd Avenue North and Cement Plant Road, adding to the growing list of concerns over safety in the area.

Advertisment

The Attack

The victim, a young woman who was out for a run, found herself in a terrifying situation on the morning of February 4th. It was during this routine activity that she was allegedly accosted by Chapman. Despite her best efforts to fight back, the attack left her shaken and traumatized.

Identification and Arrest

Advertisment

Thanks to the victim's courage and resilience, she was able to provide the police with a detailed description of her assailant. This information proved crucial in identifying Chapman, who was already in custody for an unrelated crime. On February 9th, the victim positively identified Chapman from a photo lineup.

Previous Incident

Chapman was no stranger to law enforcement. He had been arrested just days prior to the attempted rape for breaking into the Jesus Only Tabernacle in South Nashville. According to reports, Chapman used a brick to shatter a window and gain entry into the church. He was found hiding behind a couch in a back office by a K-9 unit.

Advertisment

The evidence against Chapman in the attempted rape case was further solidified by findings from the MNPD Crime Laboratory. As a result, he now faces charges of attempted rape and aggravated criminal trespassing.

As of February 12th, 2024, Chapman remains in jail, his actions leaving a trail of fear and anguish in their wake. This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safety measures and vigilance in our communities.

Note: The details of this case are subject to ongoing legal proceedings and may be updated as more information becomes available.