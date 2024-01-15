Nashua Man Charged with Multiple Counts of Domestic Violence

Over a recent weekend, a verbal disagreement with family members took a dark turn for Michael Powell, a 22-year-old resident of Nashua. What began as a heated exchange quickly escalated into a physical altercation, as Powell brandished a knife and adopted an increasingly aggressive stance. In a chilling turn of events, he is also accused of obstructing his family's calls for emergency assistance.

Rapid Police Response

Police arrived on the scene promptly, managing to detain Powell without further incident. An ensuing investigation, which involved interviewing all parties involved, led to Powell being charged with multiple counts of assault related to domestic violence.

Serious Charges

Among the charges, Powell faces one count of domestic violence involving criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, classified as a Class B felony. This significant charge is accompanied by five counts of simple assault and one count of obstructing the report of a crime or injury, all of which are considered Class A misdemeanors.

Awaiting Trial

Following his arrest, Powell was transported to Valley Street jail, where he awaits his arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday in the Nashua district court.

Nashua police have urged anyone with additional information pertinent to the incident to come forward and contact their Crime Line. This incident stands as a stark reminder of the hidden depths of domestic unrest that can lurk beneath the surface of any community.