Nashik’s ‘Baliraja Helpline’: A Beacon of Support for Local Farmers

A beacon of hope and support for the farming community in Nashik district has emerged in the form of the ‘Baliraja Helpline’. Nashik, a prominent agricultural hub in the state, is famed for its production of grapes, pomegranates, onions, tomatoes, and a variety of vegetables. The helpline, launched by the Nashik Rural Police, is a dedicated resource to assist local farmers, particularly in combating the prevalent issue of traders deceiving them.

Helpline: A Game Changer for Farmers

Aimed at providing a direct line for lodging complaints about fraudulent promises and transactions, the helpline has swiftly proven to be an invaluable asset. It has successfully resolved 157 cases of fraudulent transactions, recovering a total of ₹55.71 lakh. This swift action has brought much-needed relief to approximately 69 farmers who fell victim to such deceptions.

A Direct Line to Authorities

Superintendent of Police Shahaji Umap emphasized the importance of the helpline in updating farmers on pending tasks and facilitating direct communication with the authorities. The helpline number, 6262 (76) 6363, is designed to streamline processes for farmers, negating the need for multiple office visits and ensuring the expedited resolution of their issues.

Transparent, Efficient, and Accessible Services

With the introduction of the Baliraja Helpline, the Nashik Rural Police are ensuring transparent, efficient, and accessible services for the farming community. The helpline is poised to alleviate the difficulties faced by farmers and empower them to effectively tackle their problems. This novel initiative symbolizes a crucial step in the right direction, paving the way for a more secure and prosperous future for the farmers of Nashik district.