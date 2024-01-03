en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Nashik’s ‘Baliraja Helpline’: A Beacon of Support for Local Farmers

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
Nashik’s ‘Baliraja Helpline’: A Beacon of Support for Local Farmers

A beacon of hope and support for the farming community in Nashik district has emerged in the form of the ‘Baliraja Helpline’. Nashik, a prominent agricultural hub in the state, is famed for its production of grapes, pomegranates, onions, tomatoes, and a variety of vegetables. The helpline, launched by the Nashik Rural Police, is a dedicated resource to assist local farmers, particularly in combating the prevalent issue of traders deceiving them.

Helpline: A Game Changer for Farmers

Aimed at providing a direct line for lodging complaints about fraudulent promises and transactions, the helpline has swiftly proven to be an invaluable asset. It has successfully resolved 157 cases of fraudulent transactions, recovering a total of ₹55.71 lakh. This swift action has brought much-needed relief to approximately 69 farmers who fell victim to such deceptions.

A Direct Line to Authorities

Superintendent of Police Shahaji Umap emphasized the importance of the helpline in updating farmers on pending tasks and facilitating direct communication with the authorities. The helpline number, 6262 (76) 6363, is designed to streamline processes for farmers, negating the need for multiple office visits and ensuring the expedited resolution of their issues.

Transparent, Efficient, and Accessible Services

With the introduction of the Baliraja Helpline, the Nashik Rural Police are ensuring transparent, efficient, and accessible services for the farming community. The helpline is poised to alleviate the difficulties faced by farmers and empower them to effectively tackle their problems. This novel initiative symbolizes a crucial step in the right direction, paving the way for a more secure and prosperous future for the farmers of Nashik district.

0
Agriculture Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Florida Agriculture Report: Weather Patterns and Citrus Harvest for Week Ending December 31, 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Building Resilience in Tillage Businesses: Dairygold's Annual Conference

By BNN Correspondents

Allensmore Nurseries in Herefordshire: Reservoir Plan Faces Setback Amid Environmental Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Louisiana Grocery Prices in 2024: A Deeper Dive into the Price Hike

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Zuari Farmhub Ltd Unveils Revolutionary Nano Fertilizers to Transform ...
@Agriculture · 11 mins
Zuari Farmhub Ltd Unveils Revolutionary Nano Fertilizers to Transform ...
heart comment 0
Agricultural Challenges in East Darfur: A Call for Action

By Quadri Adejumo

Agricultural Challenges in East Darfur: A Call for Action
Plough Sunday Service: A Celebration of Farming and Food Production

By Saboor Bayat

Plough Sunday Service: A Celebration of Farming and Food Production
Ripon Cathedral’s Plough Sunday Service: A Tribute to Yorkshire’s Farming Community

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Ripon Cathedral's Plough Sunday Service: A Tribute to Yorkshire's Farming Community
Standard Chartered Bangladesh and TMSS Partnership Empowers Farmers

By Muhammad Jawad

Standard Chartered Bangladesh and TMSS Partnership Empowers Farmers
Latest Headlines
World News
Arizona's Crucial Role in the 2024 Election: A Detailed Look at Key Dates and Candidates
18 seconds
Arizona's Crucial Role in the 2024 Election: A Detailed Look at Key Dates and Candidates
Vanderburgh County Health Department Flags Violations in November Inspections
44 seconds
Vanderburgh County Health Department Flags Violations in November Inspections
Groundbreaking Study Unveils Potential of Predicting Brain Metastasis in Melanoma Patients
45 seconds
Groundbreaking Study Unveils Potential of Predicting Brain Metastasis in Melanoma Patients
Miguna Rebukes President Ruto for Threats Against Judiciary
51 seconds
Miguna Rebukes President Ruto for Threats Against Judiciary
Kohli's Viral Tribute to Lord Ram During South Africa Test
56 seconds
Kohli's Viral Tribute to Lord Ram During South Africa Test
Breakthrough Study Reveals TMOD1 Variant Causing Pediatric Cardiomyopathy
1 min
Breakthrough Study Reveals TMOD1 Variant Causing Pediatric Cardiomyopathy
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Appoints Antonio Habas as Interim Head Coach, Replacing Juan Ferrando
1 min
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Appoints Antonio Habas as Interim Head Coach, Replacing Juan Ferrando
From Flames to Embers: Mississippi College Stages Dramatic Comeback Against Lee University
1 min
From Flames to Embers: Mississippi College Stages Dramatic Comeback Against Lee University
India Champions the Rise of the Global South: Insights from Major General BK Sharma
2 mins
India Champions the Rise of the Global South: Insights from Major General BK Sharma
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app