Nasarawa State Police Arrest Fake Soldier and Armed Robber in Separate Operations

In an unwavering pursuit to maintain law and order, the Nasarawa State Police in Nigeria has announced the arrest of two individuals involved in criminal activities, thereby sending a strong message to those contemplating illicit actions.

Unmasking a False Soldier

The first arrest occurred on January 6, 2024, in Awe, where an individual named Muhammed Haladu was apprehended for impersonating a soldier. Clad in military camouflage, Haladu had been operating under the false claim of being a soldier attached to the 231 Battalion in Borno State. His modus operandi involved defrauding unsuspecting citizens with promises of securing employment in the Nigerian Army.

A deeper dive into his background revealed that Haladu had previously attempted to join the Nigerian military but failed. Undeterred, he acquired the uniform from a military barracks and embarked on his fraudulent path. His arrest was facilitated by two vigilant soldiers who were on leave, thereby highlighting the importance of the military's role even when off duty.

Arresting an Armed Robber

The second arrest, executed on January 10, 2024, took place in the Lafia local government area. The police intercepted a group of three young men suspected of armed robbery. One individual, Kabiru Alhaji Yusuf, was arrested while his accomplices managed to evade capture.

The police operation resulted in the recovery of an AK 47 rifle and an unregistered motorcycle, evidencing the dangerous potential of the suspects' intentions. The operation's success underscores the relentless efforts of the Nasarawa State Police in combating crime and ensuring public safety.

Commendations and Future Initiatives

The Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Shehu Nadada, lauded the success of the operations and the unwavering commitment of his officers. He emphasized the importance of continuous efforts in the fight against crime, asserting the police's dedication to maintaining peace and order within the state.

These arrests not only signify a win for law enforcement but also serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of criminal activities. As the Nasarawa State Police continue their work, they reinforce the message that crime will not be tolerated and justice will be served.