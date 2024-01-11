Narrow Escape for Forest Officials in Sand Smuggler Attack; Tensions Rise Among Podu Cultivators

In the Rollapadu forest area of Yellandu mandal, located in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, a group of forest department personnel narrowly evaded an attack by sand smugglers. The incident unfolded on Wednesday when a team of 10 officials, including a range officer, were operating based on inside information regarding illicit sand smuggling.

Attack on Forest Officials

The smugglers assaulted the forest department’s car with a tractor, leading to significant vehicle damage. The staff, however, managed to escape the situation unscathed, while the tractor driver absconded from the scene. In the aftermath of this incident, three individuals were apprehended, and three tractors were seized. A case was registered, and a complaint was lodged at the Yellandu police station.

Minister’s Promise of Strict Action

Following the attack, Forest Minister Konda Surekha was informed and she pledged stringent actions against the attackers. She encouraged the forest staff to stay alert and report any future incidents of this nature. The Minister of Forests & Environment strongly condemned the attack and assured that the guilty parties would face severe repercussions.

Unrest Among Podu Land Cultivators

In a concurrent incident, tension has flared up in the Errabolu and Manikyam forest areas of Karepalli mandal due to a standoff between podu land cultivators, police, and forest officials. The cultivators, who have been farming on the land for the past 60 years, were being pressured to vacate the land for allegedly clearing trees. They were assured of alternative land, but it is yet to be provided, leading to the present conflict. CPM activists intervened, preventing the police from apprehending the podu cultivators.