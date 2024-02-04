NAPTIP Busts Child Trafficking Ring in Makurdi, Rescues Five Children

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has cracked a child trafficking ring in Makurdi, rescuing five children and arresting eight individuals. The operation, which took place between January 17 and 22, 2024, was set in motion after a distress call from a mother whose children were kidnapped and sold in December 2023.

Upon receiving the tip-off, NAPTIP launched an operation that led to the successful dismantling of the syndicate. The ring targeted vulnerable families, particularly in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps. Under the guise of offering educational sponsorships, they gained the trust of these families, took their children, and sold them for prices ranging between N350,000 to ₦900,000, labeling these transactions as adoptions.

Key Figures and Legal Proceedings

The arrested suspects are linked as key figures in the trafficking operation. Among them are an 80-year-old woman, Innocent Josephine, and a 56-year-old woman, Ude Rosaline. However, one suspect known as 'Mama Nnamdi' is still at large. The rescued children have been returned to their families, and legal action against the arrested suspects has commenced.

The NAPTIP Makurdi Zonal Commander, Mrs. Gloria Bai, has issued a public caution. She advised the public to be wary of individuals offering aid with child education. She recommended following proper procedures through the State Ministry of Women Affairs for those wanting to adopt children. Furthermore, she encouraged the public to report any suspicious activities to NAPTIP to help combat child trafficking.