en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Napolioni Kurusiga Discharged Without Conviction: A Lesson in Responsibility

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
Napolioni Kurusiga Discharged Without Conviction: A Lesson in Responsibility

In the city of Suva, a young man named Napolioni Kurusiga found himself standing in the dock of the Magistrate’s Court, facing charges of drunk and disorderly behavior, serious assault, and providing false information to a police officer. However, in a turn of events, he was discharged without conviction following his early plea of guilt to all charges.

Context of the Offence

Kurusiga’s brush with the law was triggered by an incident involving a police officer. The officer had instructed him to move from where he was perched by the curb as a police vehicle approached him at a swift pace, its horn blaring. This incident led to Kurusiga’s angry outburst and subsequent abusive behavior towards the officers, which were the basis of the charges he faced.

A Lenient Sentence

In the courtroom, Magistrate Seini Puamau heard Kurusiga’s plea and his account of the incident. She took into account several factors. Firstly, Kurusiga was a first-time offender. Secondly, he had shown remorse by pleading guilty early in the process. These factors, coupled with the context of the offence, led Magistrate Puamau to lean towards leniency in her sentencing.

Words of Advice

Despite discharging him without conviction, Magistrate Puamau had words of wisdom for Kurusiga. She advised him to be more conscious of his actions in the future and to handle situations soberly, noting the potential consequences of his actions not just legally, but also personally and socially.

In conclusion, while Kurusiga was able to avoid conviction for his actions, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of personal responsibility, sobriety, and respect for law enforcement.

0
Crime Fiji Law
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Day Burglary Attempt in Pasco Leads to Confrontation and Arrest

By Nimrah Khatoon

Cork Woman Faces Court over Teenagers' Robbery Charges

By BNN Correspondents

New Orleans Residents Face a Violent Start to 2023 as Gunfire Echoes Through Homes

By Nitish Verma

Kerry Launches Campaign to Combat Rising Trend of Student 'Money Mules'

By BNN Correspondents

Oklahoma School Principal and Coach Charged: Plea Bargain Rejected ...
@Crime · 1 min
Oklahoma School Principal and Coach Charged: Plea Bargain Rejected ...
heart comment 0
Prohibited Driver Insures Motorcycle: A Loophole in the System?

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Prohibited Driver Insures Motorcycle: A Loophole in the System?
Mother of Hazing Victim to Run for Brevard School Board Seat

By Shivani Chauhan

Mother of Hazing Victim to Run for Brevard School Board Seat
Unidentified Body Found in Hudson River: A City in Suspense

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Unidentified Body Found in Hudson River: A City in Suspense
Gauteng Premier Responds to Soshanguve Mass Shooting with Call for Police Overhaul

By Mazhar Abbas

Gauteng Premier Responds to Soshanguve Mass Shooting with Call for Police Overhaul
Latest Headlines
World News
YSRCP Government's Efforts in Augmenting Social Security Pension Lauded
9 seconds
YSRCP Government's Efforts in Augmenting Social Security Pension Lauded
Spokane Valley Holds Its Breath as City Council Readies to Pick Mayor
19 seconds
Spokane Valley Holds Its Breath as City Council Readies to Pick Mayor
Clemson Receiver Brannon Spector Departs, Leaving Legacy and Gap
22 seconds
Clemson Receiver Brannon Spector Departs, Leaving Legacy and Gap
WrestleMania 40: The Rock and Roman Reigns Match Teased
27 seconds
WrestleMania 40: The Rock and Roman Reigns Match Teased
WWE Superstar Grayson Waller's New Year Resolution: A Short-Lived Promise?
31 seconds
WWE Superstar Grayson Waller's New Year Resolution: A Short-Lived Promise?
Carson Advises Biden: Look to Successful Past Policies and Address Economic Concerns
31 seconds
Carson Advises Biden: Look to Successful Past Policies and Address Economic Concerns
Kenyan Swimmers Set to Make Waves at Genocide Memorial Championship in Rwanda
37 seconds
Kenyan Swimmers Set to Make Waves at Genocide Memorial Championship in Rwanda
Baystate Health's New Year Call: Register as Organ Donors
39 seconds
Baystate Health's New Year Call: Register as Organ Donors
New Year's Resolutions Give Way to Sustainable Lifestyle Changes
41 seconds
New Year's Resolutions Give Way to Sustainable Lifestyle Changes
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
20 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
4 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app