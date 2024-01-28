Napier Police Seek Public Assistance After Attempted Indecent Assault Incident

A shocking incident unfolded on Saturday night in Napier's Greenmeadows suburb, casting a cloud of concern over the community. An unknown man allegedly attempted an indecent assault on a woman walking her dog near the intersection of York Street and Westminster Avenue. The incident, which took place around 9:15 pm, has led the police to intensify their efforts in locating the perpetrator and ensuring community safety.

Disturbing Assault in a Quiet Suburb

The woman was walking her dog along the York Street footpath when a man, described as being approximately 175 cm tall, exited a vehicle. He was seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie with the hood up. In a frightful turn of events, the man forcibly pulled the woman across the street and attempted to carry out an indecent assault in Anderson Park.

Police Appeal for Public Assistance

The police, treating the incident with utmost seriousness, are urging the public to come forward with any information that might help in their investigation. They have released the file number 240128/3120 for this case and encourage active community participation to ensure the offender is brought to justice. Information can be provided directly to the police at 105 or anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

Community Safety is Paramount

The incident has left the community in shock, leading to heightened concerns about safety in the area. The police's appeal for information is a part of their ongoing efforts to address the crime and reassure the community of their safety. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and community cooperation in ensuring public safety.