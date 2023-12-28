Naperville Babysitter Denied Pretrial Release in Attempted Murder Case

A shocking crime unfolded in a quiet suburb of Wheaton, Illinois, as a babysitter, 51-year-old Jennifer Kouchoukos of Naperville, allegedly stabbed two young girls in their home. The grizzly incident occurred on November 17 when authorities, responding to a distress call, discovered the children and Kouchoukos, all covered in blood. Kouchoukos, who faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and other offenses, was denied a pretrial release by DuPage County Circuit Judge Joshua Dieden.

A Blood-Soaked Crime Scene

Upon arrival, law enforcement found two young girls, aged 4 and 1, in the kitchen and bathroom of their Lisle home, covered in blood from multiple stab wounds to the back and chest. The children were immediately rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, where they are recovering. Kouchoukos, also discovered soaked in blood, was taken to the hospital and later transported to DuPage County Jail following her release.

Evidence and Prosecution Moves

Authorities found distressing evidence at the crime scene: knives stained with blood, an empty bottle of wine, and a nearly emptied bottle of rum. Prosecutors, in light of the severity of the case, have requested a psychiatric evaluation for Kouchoukos. DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin expressed relief that the girls’ injuries were not life-threatening, though the shocking incident undoubtedly left emotional scars.

Arraignment and Next Steps

Kouchoukos’ arraignment is scheduled for January 12. As the case unfolds, the community and the nation watch, hoping for justice for the young victims. The denial of pretrial release for Kouchoukos is the first step in a legal journey that seeks to uncover the truth behind the gruesome attack and ensure the safety of children in their homes.