Naomi Campbell Spotted After Epstein Link: Unsealed Court Documents Reveal

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has emerged in public for the first time since the recent unsealing of court documents implicating her among several celebrities linked to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The documents, a massive 1,000-page dossier, were released overnight in the United States. The dossier includes detailed information about numerous celebrities, some of whom had even flown on Epstein's private jet.

Connection Between Campbell and Epstein

Campbell, 53, was caught by the paparazzi as she headed to a high-end gym in Dubai, accompanied by her friend Nada Adelle. Prior to this, Campbell's association with Epstein was no secret. She had been named in the flight logs from 2009, and she herself admitted in a 2019 video that it was her ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore who had introduced her to Epstein. Campbell, however, has vehemently denied any knowledge of Epstein's criminal activities, expressing her disgust at the revelations of his conduct.

One of the most chilling revelations in the recently released court papers was Epstein's possession of an extensive collection of photographs at his Palm Beach property. This assortment included images of young victims and celebrities, further entangling the dark web of Epstein's deeds. Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's alleged victims, noted in her deposition the copious amounts of photographs present, and named Campbell as one of the figures within Epstein's social circle.