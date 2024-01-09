en English
Crime

Nampa Man Arrested on Multiple Sex-Crime Charges Involving a Minor

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
Nampa Man Arrested on Multiple Sex-Crime Charges Involving a Minor

In a disconcerting incident, a 26-year-old man, Alexis Alatriste, hailing from Nampa, has been apprehended on multiple grave charges related to sex crimes involving a minor. Alatriste’s arrest followed after a member of his family stumbled upon videos showcasing him involved in inappropriate conduct with a 4-year-old child.

Charges Against Alatriste

The charges leveled against Alatriste encompass sexual exploitation of a child, lewd conduct with a child under 16 years of age, and child sexual exploitation by enticing or permitting the child to engage or be used for sexual material. Each of these felonious acts carries a potential incarceration sentence that ranges anywhere between 10 years to life.

Nampa Police’s Swift Intervention

Upon receiving the disturbing videos from the family member, the Nampa Police Department wasted no time. Conducting a thorough investigation, gathering evidence, they subsequently located and detained Alatriste without any incident. The arrest operation was carried out in the 16000 block of N. Marketplace Blvd.

Seeking Public Assistance for Additional Victims

The Nampa Police Department is not ruling out the possibility of additional victims falling prey to Alatriste’s actions. In light of this, they have called upon the public to step forward with any information pertaining to Alatriste’s contact with other children. Detective Curtis Carper has been designated as the point of contact for anyone possessing relevant information.

Crime
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

