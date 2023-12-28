Nakuru Police Seize 575 Litres of Suspected Ethanol; Two Arrested

Two suspects, identified as Isack Ochieng and Hedmond Ochieng, found themselves in the grip of the law in Nakuru, Kenya, after they were caught in possession of 575 litres of suspected Ethanol. The arrest occurred in a successful operation led by the National Police Service (NPS) officers from Elementaita Police Station on December 27, 2023.

The Tip-off and Arrest

Acting on information received from the public, the police managed to intercept the Nissan Note vehicle, with the registration number KDM 563R, that the suspects were using to transport their illicit cargo. The vehicle was impounded as part of the investigative process.

The Legal Proceedings

Following the arrest, the suspects were detained and are scheduled to be presented before Nakuru CMS Court on December 28, 2023. It remains to be seen what charges will be brought against them, but it is likely they will face serious repercussions given the quantity of ethanol they were transporting.

Public Assistance in Policing

The NPS issued a public statement regarding the incident, in which they highlighted the crucial role the public played in this arrest. The statement underscored the significance of community vigilance in curbing illicit activities such as the transportation of illegal substances like ethanol.

The origin of the ethanol and the suspects’ intentions remain unclear, and the investigation is ongoing. The NPS has not released any further details or comments from the public about the incident.