Crime

Nairobi’s Airbnb Nightmare: Serial Offender Feared as Woman’s Body Found

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 6:42 am EST
Nairobi’s Airbnb Nightmare: Serial Offender Feared as Woman’s Body Found

Roysambu, a bustling area in Nairobi, experienced a chilling wake-up call when the dismembered body of a woman was discovered in an Airbnb apartment. The gruesome find has pushed local law enforcement into high gear as they hunt down a suspect who vanished after renting the room on Saturday afternoon and returning the key the following morning. The alarming incident carries echoes of a murder case from just weeks ago, raising fears of a possible serial offender.

Unsettling Discovery

The crime scene was discovered by the Airbnb manager, Risper Muthoni, and the apartment’s caretaker. Suspicious polythene bags and a blood-soaked bed sheet near the room raised alarm bells. Despite their attempts to rouse anyone inside, there was no response. The door, surprisingly, was not locked from the inside, revealing the horrifying scene.

The Hunt for the Suspect

While the suspect’s identity remains undisclosed to the media, Muthoni confirmed that she had handed over crucial CCTV footage to the police. The footage, from a nearby shop where the suspect collected the room key, could prove pivotal in capturing him. As the manhunt intensifies, the community remains on edge, awaiting justice for the heinous crime.

Seeds of a Serial Offender?

This incident unfolded shortly after the arrest of John Matara, a man linked to the murder of Starlet Wahu in another Airbnb apartment in Nairobi. Wahu’s body was found in a pool of blood, and signs of a struggle suggested a violent end. Matara was later apprehended, sporting bloodstained clothes and a stab wound. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) hinted that the investigations are leading towards a potential serial sexual offender, possibly part of a criminal ring that targets women through dating sites and social media.

The recent events have put the entire city under a cloud of fear. With two murders connected to Airbnb apartments and the specter of a serial offender looming, residents are urging authorities to quickly apprehend the suspect and ensure their safety. As the investigation progresses, the community holds its breath, anxiously waiting for answers.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

