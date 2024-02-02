Nagpur Double Murder: Two Friends Killed Over Motorcycle EMI Dispute

In a shocking turn of events in Nagpur, a dispute over a motorcycle's unpaid EMIs spiraled into a fatal confrontation, resulting in the deaths of Sunny Sarudkar and Krishnakant Bhat. The victims, close friends, were bludgeoned to death in the early hours of Friday during an altercation with Kiran Shende, the man responsible for the financial debacle, his brother Yogesh, their friend Vikas Kohre, and a juvenile.

Motorcycle EMI Dispute Turns Deadly

The crux of the dispute was a motorcycle purchased by Shende in Sarudkar's name. Shende had stopped making the required EMI payments, prompting legal threats from the financial institution against Sarudkar. In an attempt to resolve the issue, Sarudkar and Bhat confronted Shende around 12:15 am, a decision that would tragically cost them their lives.

Apprehension and Charges

In swift action following the incident, all four accused were apprehended by the local police. The Wathoda police station officials confirmed the arrests and the charges brought against the culprits. The four stand accused of murder under Section 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Ripple Effect of Financial Irresponsibility

This incident serves as a grim reminder of the dire consequences of financial irresponsibility. It underscores the need for due diligence during financial transactions and the importance of understanding the implications of purchasing assets in another's name. The tragedy that unfolded in Nagpur is not just another crime story; it's a cautionary tale of trust, responsibility, and the devastating impact of financial deceit.