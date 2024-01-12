en English
Crime

Nagpur Crime: Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Brother and Burying Body in Brick Kiln

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:21 pm EST
Nagpur Crime: Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Brother and Burying Body in Brick Kiln

In a chilling case that has sent shockwaves through Nagpur, a man identified as Chandan Hingankar was arrested for the alleged murder of his older brother, Vilas Hingankar, aged 45. The horrific incident, which dates back to June 8th of the previous year, was officially reported by the Nagpur police this Friday.

A Brother’s Betrayal

According to police reports, Chandan, assisted by his associate Manohar Dudhbarwe, murdered Vilas over a property dispute. The crime scene? A humble brick kiln, where they subsequently buried Vilas’s body to conceal their heinous act. This startling revelation unraveled after a missing person complaint for Vilas was lodged.

Tip-off Turns the Tide

A tip-off regarding Chandan’s involvement in his brother’s disappearance led to swift action by the police. Chandan and his accomplice Dudhbarwe were apprehended and brought in for questioning. Their arrest marked a significant breakthrough in the case, bringing relief to the distressed family and community.

Exhumation and Investigation

Following their arrest, the police, armed with shovels and grim determination, proceeded to the brick kiln. There, they exhumed the body of Vilas Hingankar, leading to a grim conclusion of the missing person case. Vilas’s remains have been sent for autopsy, and forensic experts are now further investigating the case to build a watertight case against the accused.

Crime India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

