Crime

Naga Students' Federation Denounces Hijacking Incident, Calls for Swift Justice

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
Naga Students’ Federation Denounces Hijacking Incident, Calls for Swift Justice

In a strong show of solidarity and resolve, the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has sternly denounced a recent act of violence in Manipur’s Kakching district. On December 31, 2023, three individuals identifying themselves as members of Arambai Tengol hijacked a vehicle at gunpoint, escalating fear and anxiety among local citizens.

A Brazen Act of Violence

The victims of this audacious crime were none other than the president of the Lamkang Students’ Union (LSU) in Chandel district. The assailants forcibly took possession of his vehicle, an act that not only threatened his life but also sent shockwaves of fear rippling through the community.

NSF’s Condemnation and Call for Justice

The NSF, in no uncertain terms, condemned this act of violence and the utter disregard for citizen safety. It stressed that such actions are intolerable, and no person should live in fear in their community. The Federation has urged law enforcement agencies to prioritize this investigation, employ all resources at their disposal, and swiftly identify and apprehend the culprits.

Community Support and Cooperation

In a powerful display of community spirit, the NSF has called upon the public to assist in the investigation. It encouraged community members to come forward with any information that could potentially help in the case. The Federation has also expressed its heartfelt sympathies to the victim and his family, assuring them of unwavering support during these trying times.

In conclusion, through its actions and words, the NSF has reiterated its dedication to fostering a secure environment where people can live and work without fear. This incident serves as a grim reminder of the challenges that lie ahead, but with its resolute stand, the NSF is sending a clear message: violence will not be tolerated, and justice will be pursued relentlessly.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

