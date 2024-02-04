Nafcoc Triumphs as Money Laundering Charges Withdrawn, Legal Victory Achieved

In a significant turn of events, the National Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nafcoc) breathed a collective sigh of relief as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the specialised commercial crimes court dismissed charges against its leadership. The allegations, initially filed by Nkosana Enos Thobela, a former member of Nafcoc, accused Nafcoc President Sekwame Gilbert Mosena and Tselane Mary Baggot, the director and company secretary of Silver Vanity Investments (SVI), of engaging in illicit money laundering activities. The charges, however, were deemed 'frivolous' and subsequently withdrawn, marking a legal triumph for Nafcoc and the aforementioned individuals.

The accusations revolved around the purported mishandling of millions of rands, funds that were earmarked for the members of SVI. Thobela levelled serious allegations against Mosena and Baggot, embroiling them in a scandal that suggested financial irregularities and shady dealings.

Charges Withdrawn

The NPA, in conjunction with the specialized commercial crimes court, examined the evidence presented but found it lacking to substantiate the serious claims. Consequently, they made the decision to withdraw the charges, labelling them as 'frivolous'. This move was hailed by Nafcoc as a triumph of justice, reaffirming their faith in the legal system.

In the wake of this legal victory, Nafcoc did not mince words. They pointed fingers at corrupt police officers and former directors, accusing them of orchestrating the disappearance of Nafcoc's billions. Nafcoc went a step further, calling upon the President and the Minister of Justice to investigate these alleged destabilization efforts against black businesses.