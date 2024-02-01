NAACP Urges U.S. Justice Department to Investigate Broward County Inmate Deaths

The national arm of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has petitioned the U.S. Justice Department to delve into a pattern of inmate deaths within the Broward County Jail system. This plea for intervention was intensified by the recent death of Janard Geffrard, a 29-year-old inmate, allegedly murdered by his cellmate.

NAACP Pleads for Justice Department's Intervention

Expressing horror at the apparent negligence and injustice, Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO, has implored the Justice Department to step in and ensure accountability. The president of the Broward County branch of the NAACP, Marsha Ellison, echoed this sentiment, demanding immediate action and justice for the lives lost within the correctional facility.

Alarming Incidents Underline the Urgency

The request for an investigation is underscored by the NAACP's letter to the Justice Department, detailing a series of alarming incidents. These include the 2021 death of Kevin Desir, a 43-year-old inmate with bipolar disorder, who died of strangulation during a conflict with prison guards. An independent autopsy confirmed this cause of death. The letter also brings to light instances of suicide, drug overdoses, an incident of a woman giving birth unassisted in her cell in 2019, and a case of self-mutilation by an inmate in 2018.

Public Defender's Office Joins the Call

Joining the NAACP in its call for action is the Broward County Public Defender's Office. During a press conference at his office, Public Defender Gordon Weekes emphasized the anguish families have endured due to the uncertainty surrounding the deaths of their loved ones. Weekes also expressed skepticism towards the sheriff's office's ability to conduct impartial internal investigations, further validating the need for external intervention by the Justice Department.