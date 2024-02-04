Kidnappers Demand N100M Ransom for Late Ekiti Monarch's Wife

The family of the late monarch of Ekiti Local Government Area is grappling with the horror of abduction and a hefty ransom demand. Suspected kidnappers, who murdered Oba Aremu and took his wife and two others captive, have demanded a ransom of N100 million. The chilling demand was made through an unexpected intermediary - a beer parlour operator in the community.

The kidnappers, presumably having obtained the contact through a female staff member they abducted on the same day, directed their ransom demand to a local beer parlour operator. The choice of the operator as the point of contact has added a further layer of shock and confusion to an already tense situation.

Community in Fear

Kayode Bayode, Chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee of Ekiti Local Government Area, confirmed the ransom demand during a press statement. The community is in a tense state of fear, despite an increased security presence aimed at restoring calm. The late monarch, Oba Aremu, was a retired Army General, who was brutally murdered in his palace on Thursday night by the suspected kidnappers. The audacious crime and bold ransom demand have cast a long shadow over the community.

Amid the despair, there has been a glimmer of hope: one of the abductees, an 87-year-old man, has been released by the kidnappers due to his old age. However, the fate of the remaining captives and the resolution of this grim situation remains uncertain.