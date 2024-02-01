Mystery Unfolds as Man's Body Found in Garret Mountain Reservation

Thursday afternoon unveiled a grim scene in the heart of the Garret Mountain Reservation. In this vast expanse of natural beauty spanning 568 acres on First Watchung Mountain, the lifeless body of a 42-year-old man was discovered. The reservation, nestled between Paterson and Woodland Park in southern Passaic County, turned into an unlikely locale for a mystery that has since gripped the local community.

Discovery and Investigation

The body was located around 1 p.m. by the vigilant officers of the Passaic County Sheriff's Office. The identity of the deceased remains a guarded secret, held by the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office. This agency has taken the reins of the investigation, delving into the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.

Despite the unsettling news, officials have been quick to assure the public that there is no ongoing danger tied to this event. The lack of suspects being pursued in connection with the case is an unusual element, adding another layer to the mystery.

The Vehicle and The Appeal

Adding another piece to the puzzle, the man's vehicle was found in the vicinity of the reservation. This discovery has undoubtedly opened new avenues for the ongoing investigation.

The Prosecutor's Office has reached out to the public for assistance. Recognizing that every small piece of information can potentially lead to a breakthrough, an appeal has been made for any information related to the case. A tip line has been set up, opening a direct channel for people to contribute any relevant information that could shed light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

Unrelated Incident

In an unrelated incident earlier this month, an unidentified man was found deceased at the location of a fire in Hawthorne, Passaic County. The discovery was reported by the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office and Hawthorne Police Chief James Knepper. The incident, which occurred on January 11, 2024, around 9:03 PM, is also under investigation.