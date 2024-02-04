Mystery Surrounds Autorickshaw Driver's Death in Hyderabad

On a seemingly ordinary Sunday morning, the bustling city of Hyderabad was jolted by an unnerving discovery. Boddula Ramesh, a 47-year-old autorickshaw driver, was found lifeless inside a car near the iconic Golden Temple at Manokonda. The incident, which was initially noticed by local municipal workers, rapidly incited whispers of uncertainty and apprehension throughout the local community.

A Trip to Yadadri

Ramesh, known and respected in his neighborhood, had embarked on a trip to Yadadri with three of his childhood friends. After a day filled with camaraderie and memories, Ramesh dropped his friends off near Manikonda Jagir the previous evening. His journey home, however, was hindered by an alleged lack of petrol and a state of intoxication. Opting to spend the night in his car, Ramesh found himself alone in the hushed silence of the night.

An Unexpected Death

Upon police arrival at the scene, a preliminary examination suggested that Ramesh's demise was likely due to a cardiac arrest. No signs of physical trauma or struggle were evident on his body, seemingly ruling out the possibility of violent assault. Despite this, an air of skepticism lingers, as Ramesh's family suspects that the circumstances surrounding his death may not be as straightforward as they seem.

The Investigation Unfolds

The police, led by Narsingi inspector Hari Krishna Reddy, have launched a full-fledged investigation. A case has been registered, and they are working diligently to piece together the events leading up to Ramesh's untimely death. While the initial findings point towards natural causes, they have not dismissed the potential for foul play. The last known interactions of Ramesh with his friends are particularly under scrutiny, adding another layer to the mystery. As the city waits with bated breath, the pursuit for truth continues, and the hope is that justice, whatever form it may take, will prevail in the end.