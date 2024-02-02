DeSoto Woman Missing, Man Spotted with Her Now Kidnapping Suspect

In a startling turn of events, a 37-year-old woman, Lacey Lyn Overby, has been reported missing under suspicious circumstances in DeSoto, Texas. The woman's last sighting was on Thursday afternoon in the 1300 block of East Parkerville Road.

The mystery deepens as we delve into the events leading up to Overby's disappearance. She was last seen at a local Taco Casa restaurant in Lancaster, where she was spotted offering a meal to a man appearing to be in need. This act of kindness has taken a dark turn as the man is now a suspect in her abduction.

The Suspect and the Vehicle

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male aged between 25 and 35 years, bald, and was last seen garbed in a blue and white plaid shirt. Overby was last seen driving her 2015 Silver Chevy Malibu with Texas license plate KDY7339. She was distinguishable in her black scrubs and her hair tied back in a ponytail.

Local authorities have issued a missing persons alert and have appealed to the public for their assistance. Anyone with information about Overby's whereabouts, the man in question, or the Silver Chevy Malibu are strongly urged to call 911 immediately. The DeSoto Police Department can also be contacted at 972-223-6111.