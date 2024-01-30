Mysterious Death of Ugandan National in Siaya: An Investigation Unfolds

In a chilling discovery, the body of a Ugandan national, Alex Atoka, was found lifeless beside a road in Gem Wagai, a sub-county in Siaya. Siaya Police Commander Cleti Kimaiyo confirmed the incident, stating that the body bore no visible injuries, leaving many questions unanswered about the cause of Atoka's death.

Unraveling the Mystery

Upon finding the body, officers from Akala police station and Kambare police post conducted a preliminary examination at the scene. In a twist of fate, they found a hospital book in Atoka's pockets. The book, from Akala Health Centre, revealed that Atoka had been diagnosed with malaria and asthma just a day before his body was found. This revelation adds another layer to the mystery surrounding Atoka's sudden and unexplained death.

Investigation Underway

Atoka's body has been transported to Bondo sub-county hospital mortuary, where a postmortem examination is pending. Siaya police have launched an investigation to uncover the circumstances leading to Atoka's death. They aim to determine whether his medical conditions contributed to his demise or if there are other factors at play.

Public Involvement

In an effort to gather as much information as possible, the public has been invited to share any stories or information that could assist in the investigation. Submissions are being accepted through various channels to the Citizen Digital platform. The hope is that these public contributions will help piece together the final moments of Atoka's life and shed light on his inexplicable death.