en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Myron Ware Sentenced for Defrauding Tech Company in Elaborate Scheme

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:31 pm EST
Myron Ware Sentenced for Defrauding Tech Company in Elaborate Scheme

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut has announced a three-year probation sentence for Myron Ware, a 49-year-old resident of Colchester, for his fraudulent activities against a Texas-based computer technology company. Between 2017 and 2020, Ware orchestrated an elaborate scheme that led to the theft of tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of products.

Impersonation and Deception

Myron Ware’s modus operandi involved identifying companies that had previously purchased computer parts from the victimized company. Posing as a representative from these client organizations, Ware would deceive the technology company into shipping replacement parts. He claimed that the parts previously delivered were dysfunctional, necessitating the need for replacements.

Execution of the Scheme

Ware would provide shipping addresses located in close proximity to the actual customers. Upon receipt of the replacement parts, he would either sell them or keep them for personal use. His activities led to him obtaining a substantial amount of products, ranging in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Legal Consequences

Ultimately, Ware was found guilty of mail fraud. As part of his sentencing, U.S. District Judge Victor Bolden in New Haven has ordered him to pay $77,000 in restitution. The investigation into Ware’s fraudulent activities was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the U.S. Secret Service, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine E. Boyles prosecuting the case.

0
Crime United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
10 seconds ago
Aaron Rodgers Implicates Jimmy Kimmel in Epstein Scandal, Kimmel Responds with Legal Threat
In a recent episode of ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’ Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pointed an accusatory finger at talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, suggesting that Kimmel may be among the individuals named in the Jeffrey Epstein documents, which are anticipated to be unsealed by a New York judge this week. Epstein, the disgraced
Aaron Rodgers Implicates Jimmy Kimmel in Epstein Scandal, Kimmel Responds with Legal Threat
Aaron Rodgers' Epstein Remarks Spark Controversy with Jimmy Kimmel
1 min ago
Aaron Rodgers' Epstein Remarks Spark Controversy with Jimmy Kimmel
Disturbance at Bernalillo County's Juvenile Detention Center Calls for Serious Reforms
1 min ago
Disturbance at Bernalillo County's Juvenile Detention Center Calls for Serious Reforms
Florida Burglary Suspect Assaults Officer During Attempted Arrest
15 seconds ago
Florida Burglary Suspect Assaults Officer During Attempted Arrest
Unsealed Epstein Documents Reveal Over 150 Names
38 seconds ago
Unsealed Epstein Documents Reveal Over 150 Names
Guam Murder Case: Isaac Gurtamag Charged with Murder of Cousin Mike Tithin
1 min ago
Guam Murder Case: Isaac Gurtamag Charged with Murder of Cousin Mike Tithin
Latest Headlines
World News
UK's Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis
20 seconds
UK's Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis
Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons
24 seconds
Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
31 seconds
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
Russ Touchberry Sworn in as Summerville's New Mayor: Pledges Commitment to Town's Growth
48 seconds
Russ Touchberry Sworn in as Summerville's New Mayor: Pledges Commitment to Town's Growth
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
3 mins
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
Prince Albert Encourages Mindful Drinking with Dry-ish January 2024
3 mins
Prince Albert Encourages Mindful Drinking with Dry-ish January 2024
Businessman Launches Three-Year Football League in Blantyre North
3 mins
Businessman Launches Three-Year Football League in Blantyre North
Nurse Recommends Red Face Washer in First Aid Kits for Blood-Related Emergencies
3 mins
Nurse Recommends Red Face Washer in First Aid Kits for Blood-Related Emergencies
Madison's Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback in Cross-Conference Game
3 mins
Madison's Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback in Cross-Conference Game
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app