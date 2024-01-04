Myron Ware Sentenced for Defrauding Tech Company in Elaborate Scheme

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut has announced a three-year probation sentence for Myron Ware, a 49-year-old resident of Colchester, for his fraudulent activities against a Texas-based computer technology company. Between 2017 and 2020, Ware orchestrated an elaborate scheme that led to the theft of tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of products.

Impersonation and Deception

Myron Ware’s modus operandi involved identifying companies that had previously purchased computer parts from the victimized company. Posing as a representative from these client organizations, Ware would deceive the technology company into shipping replacement parts. He claimed that the parts previously delivered were dysfunctional, necessitating the need for replacements.

Execution of the Scheme

Ware would provide shipping addresses located in close proximity to the actual customers. Upon receipt of the replacement parts, he would either sell them or keep them for personal use. His activities led to him obtaining a substantial amount of products, ranging in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Legal Consequences

Ultimately, Ware was found guilty of mail fraud. As part of his sentencing, U.S. District Judge Victor Bolden in New Haven has ordered him to pay $77,000 in restitution. The investigation into Ware’s fraudulent activities was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the U.S. Secret Service, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine E. Boyles prosecuting the case.