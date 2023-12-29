Myanmar’s Nattalin Township Shaken by Brutal Killings: Junta Soldiers Suspected

In the tranquil Nattalin Township of Myanmar’s Bago Region, an unspeakable tragedy unfolded on the evening of December 25. Seven villagers were discovered, their lives cruelly extinguished, their bodies burnt, and their hands bound behind them near Nyaung Lae Pin Village. The Nattalin People’s Defense Force (PDF), the local resistance forces, pointed fingers at the junta soldiers, suspecting them to be the perpetrators of this gruesome act.

Junta Soldiers: The Suspected Culprits

The junta soldiers have been patrolling the area since December 19, leaving trails of devastation in their wake. Reports of arson, house destruction, and property damage have been widespread. The soldiers’ actions have been escalating, their aggression evident in the abductions and raids they’ve conducted in various villages within the Nattalin Township. Shelters and rice barns, the lifelines for the internally displaced persons (IDPs), were not spared, being set ablaze by the junta troops stationed in Kwin Kyal Village.

The Disappearance of Villagers

On December 26, a day after the horrifying discovery, news broke of approximately 20 villagers missing. The seven deceased were among these unfortunates. The villagers, still reeling from the shock, grappled with the uncertainty of their relatives’ fate. Some remained oblivious, while others were burdened with the knowledge of the arrests carried out by the junta.

Respect for the Bereaved

The PDF, out of respect for the families of the deceased and missing, has withheld details about the incident. The fate of the remaining 13 individuals is still shrouded in mystery, their whereabouts unknown. The defense forces continue their relentless search, fighting against time and the terror instilled by the junta soldiers, who sometimes disguise themselves in civilian clothes, making identification arduous.

Silence from the Junta

The junta has remained silent, issuing no statement regarding these ghastly killings. Their silence echoes loudly amidst the chaos, raising questions about their intentions and accountability. The villagers, though distraught, remain hopeful for the return of their missing kin and justice for the atrocities committed.