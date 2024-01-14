Mwinilunga Murder Case: Accused Husband to Defend Himself in Court

In a shocking turn of events in Mwinilunga district, a grave case involving 42-year-old Patrick Sangunja has come to the fore. The man stands accused of the most heinous crime – the murder of his own wife, Gertrude Kanema. Sangunja allegedly set Kanema on fire, leading to severe burns that eventually caused her death. The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the local community, transpired on August 25, 2022.

Charges and Plea

Sangunja is being prosecuted under section 200 of the Penal Code of Zambia, which addresses offences related to causing death by reckless or negligent act. However, he has entered a plea of not guilty, setting the stage for a complex legal battle.

Proceedings at the Solwezi High Court

The case is being heard at the Solwezi High Court, under the watchful eye of Judge Obister Musukwa. The court, after perusing the preliminary evidence presented by the prosecution, ruled that there was enough ground to require Sangunja to defend his actions before the court. The prosecution’s case rests on the testimonies of seven witnesses, whose accounts have been instrumental in shaping the case against Sangunja.

Decision to Adjourn

Sangunja’s defense is represented by Edwin Mazyopa from the Legal Aid Board. Mazyopa, in a tactical move, requested the court for an adjournment to decide whether to call any witnesses for Sangunja’s defense. Judge Musukwa, adhering to the principles of a fair trial, granted this request, pushing the trial to January 16, 2024.

The news of this horrific incident has left the local community in a state of shock and disbelief. As the residents of Mwinilunga district grapple with the tragedy, they now look forward to the trial, seeking closure and justice for the victim’s family.