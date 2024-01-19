Muzaffargarh Sports Officer Allegedly Assaults Student; Police Register Case

In a startling report from Muzaffargarh, a local Sports Officer stands accused of physically assaulting a second-year student. The alleged victim, Arslan, hails from the Seet Pur area, and the incident has sent shock waves across the community.

Sports Officer Accused of Assault

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Arslan was subjected to physical abuse in the form of slapping and punching. The Sports Officer, an Alipur local, reportedly fled the scene following the incident, escaping the consequences of his actions and leaving a trail of questions behind.

Police Take Notice

The case has attracted the attention of the local police department, led by the District Police Officer (DPO). Promptly after the incident was reported, the DPO initiated legal proceedings against the accused Sports Officer. A case has been registered at the Seet Pur police station, marking the beginning of a manhunt for the accused individual.

Community Reacts to the Incident

The incident has left the community in shock and concern. The implications of this case are far-reaching, touching on issues of student safety, abuse of power, and the need for stronger regulations in local sports programs. As the authorities proceed with their investigation, the residents of Muzaffargarh and Seet Pur await justice for Arslan and answers to the questions surrounding this disturbing event.