Muxton Man Sentenced to Prison for Child Sex Offences

In a case that has rocked the small community of Muxton, 45-year-old Ralph Bates has been handed a two-year prison sentence by Shrewsbury Crown Court. Bates pled guilty to a series of grave offences involving sexual crimes against children. The charges levelled against him included two counts of attempting to incite a child under 13 to participate in sexual activity, one count of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, and possession of indecent images of children.

Caught in a Web of Deception

The prosecution detailed the sordid events leading to Bates’s arrest and subsequent conviction. Bates had initiated explicit sexual communication with a person he believed to be a 12-year-old girl named ‘Ella’ on social media. In reality, ‘Ella’ was a decoy employed by the police force. Throughout this period, Bates sent ‘brutally sexually graphic’ messages and explicit pictures and videos of himself to the decoy.

A Plea for Leniency Rejected

Despite Bates’s previously unblemished character, evident remorse, and the strain of his previous job being presented as mitigating factors, the judge, Recorder Christopher Millington, chose to sentence Bates to prison. Millington stated that, had the child been real, the sexual activity would indeed have occurred, emphasizing the severity of the crime.

Further Consequences for Bates

In addition to his prison term, Bates will be subjected to a sexual harm prevention order and notification requirements for a decade. This case serves as a stern warning to potential offenders and highlights the relentless efforts of law enforcement agencies to protect vulnerable children from sexual predators.