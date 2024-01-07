en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Muxton Man Sentenced to Prison for Child Sex Offences

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Muxton Man Sentenced to Prison for Child Sex Offences

In a case that has rocked the small community of Muxton, 45-year-old Ralph Bates has been handed a two-year prison sentence by Shrewsbury Crown Court. Bates pled guilty to a series of grave offences involving sexual crimes against children. The charges levelled against him included two counts of attempting to incite a child under 13 to participate in sexual activity, one count of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, and possession of indecent images of children.

Caught in a Web of Deception

The prosecution detailed the sordid events leading to Bates’s arrest and subsequent conviction. Bates had initiated explicit sexual communication with a person he believed to be a 12-year-old girl named ‘Ella’ on social media. In reality, ‘Ella’ was a decoy employed by the police force. Throughout this period, Bates sent ‘brutally sexually graphic’ messages and explicit pictures and videos of himself to the decoy.

A Plea for Leniency Rejected

Despite Bates’s previously unblemished character, evident remorse, and the strain of his previous job being presented as mitigating factors, the judge, Recorder Christopher Millington, chose to sentence Bates to prison. Millington stated that, had the child been real, the sexual activity would indeed have occurred, emphasizing the severity of the crime.

Further Consequences for Bates

In addition to his prison term, Bates will be subjected to a sexual harm prevention order and notification requirements for a decade. This case serves as a stern warning to potential offenders and highlights the relentless efforts of law enforcement agencies to protect vulnerable children from sexual predators.

0
Crime Law United Kingdom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Luxury Lifestyle Masking Crime: EncroChat Sting Exposes High-Level Money Launderers and Drug Importers
In the quaint town of Denham, Lee Hannigan was known as a thriving entrepreneur, his wealth displayed through luxury cars, a sprawling mansion, a vacation residence in Dubai, and a yacht recently sold. However, the secret life of Hannigan was unveiled through his EncroChat phone, revealing him to be a money launderer for drug syndicates.
Luxury Lifestyle Masking Crime: EncroChat Sting Exposes High-Level Money Launderers and Drug Importers
Geelong Man Shot by Police Takes Legal Action Against State Government
5 mins ago
Geelong Man Shot by Police Takes Legal Action Against State Government
Geelong Man Sues State Government and Police After Being Shot in the Leg
5 mins ago
Geelong Man Sues State Government and Police After Being Shot in the Leg
James Butterworth Sentenced to Eight Months for Assault and Breach of Violent Offender Order
3 mins ago
James Butterworth Sentenced to Eight Months for Assault and Breach of Violent Offender Order
North Lynn Resident Fined and Disqualified for Drink-Driving
4 mins ago
North Lynn Resident Fined and Disqualified for Drink-Driving
Fatal Shooting Rocks Downtown Indianapolis: A Man Found Critically Injured in Hotel Lobby
4 mins ago
Fatal Shooting Rocks Downtown Indianapolis: A Man Found Critically Injured in Hotel Lobby
Latest Headlines
World News
Election Drama in Dhaka-1: Allegations, Dismissals, and Voter Enthusiasm
1 min
Election Drama in Dhaka-1: Allegations, Dismissals, and Voter Enthusiasm
Firefighter Glen Bailey's Herculean Attempt: Challenging the Weightlifting World Record
1 min
Firefighter Glen Bailey's Herculean Attempt: Challenging the Weightlifting World Record
Houston Texans Clinch Playoff Spot: A Story of Resilience and Triumph
2 mins
Houston Texans Clinch Playoff Spot: A Story of Resilience and Triumph
Unfinished Business: The National Assembly Committees' Delays and Controversies of 2023
2 mins
Unfinished Business: The National Assembly Committees' Delays and Controversies of 2023
Blackburn's TMT Harwood Solicitors Fight Club Celebrates a Year of Kickboxing Triumphs
3 mins
Blackburn's TMT Harwood Solicitors Fight Club Celebrates a Year of Kickboxing Triumphs
Mixed Results for Saint Anselm College Against Adelphi in Basketball Doubleheader
4 mins
Mixed Results for Saint Anselm College Against Adelphi in Basketball Doubleheader
Breaking Menstrual Stigma in India: Men's Role in Enhancing Women's Menstrual Experience
4 mins
Breaking Menstrual Stigma in India: Men's Role in Enhancing Women's Menstrual Experience
Young Chess Prodigies Shine at Rapid and Blitz Championships
5 mins
Young Chess Prodigies Shine at Rapid and Blitz Championships
Slingerz FC and Monedderlust Clash in Playoff Final for 2024 Elite League Spot
5 mins
Slingerz FC and Monedderlust Clash in Playoff Final for 2024 Elite League Spot
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app