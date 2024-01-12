en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Mustadafin Foundation Vehicle Hijacked in Nyanga, Found Stripped in Marikana Settlement

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
Mustadafin Foundation Vehicle Hijacked in Nyanga, Found Stripped in Marikana Settlement

In a disheartening incident, the Mustadafin Foundation, a revered non-profit organization, fell victim to a brazen hijacking at approximately 5pm on a Wednesday. The crime took place near the Caltex garage located on Govan Mbeki Road, Nyanga. The assailants, brandishing firearms, took control of a Toyota Hilux, prominently marked with the foundation’s inspiring slogan ‘Feed a Belly, Feed a Mind.’ The vehicle was commandeered while the driver was returning from a food delivery run in Delft.

Driver Left Traumatized, but Unharmed

The driver, although not physically harmed, was left in a state of deep shock and trauma. In the aftermath of the incident, he has been given a temporary leave of absence from his work duties. In a show of community spirit, two local women came forward to assist the distressed driver and promptly informed the foundation about the unfortunate incident.

Outrage at Disrespect for Community Work

Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem, the director of the Mustadafin Foundation, expressed her indignation at the blatant disregard shown by the hijackers for the organization’s community work. Despite having a presence in the area for over 36 years, the foundation’s commitment to service has been met with such disheartening disrespect.

Stolen Vehicle Found Stripped

The stolen Toyota Hilux was later discovered in the Marikana Informal Settlement in Philippi. Sadly, the vehicle had been stripped, rendering it useless. The hijacking investigation, led by Sergeant Wesley Twigg, is currently underway by the Nyanga South African Police Service (SAPS). However, no arrests have been made thus far.

Adding to the Foundation’s Recent Misfortunes

This incident is an unfortunate addition to a series of misfortunes that have recently troubled the Mustadafin Foundation. Earlier in 2023, the foundation’s learning center in Lost City had been subjected to burglaries and acts of vandalism. Despite these setbacks, the foundation remains unwavering in its dedication to serving the community.

0
Crime South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
5 mins ago
Five-Year-Old Boy Brutally Murdered in Odisha: A Community in Shock
In a spine-chilling incident that has left the local community reeling in Nabarangpur district, Odisha, a five-year-old boy, Chandan Pujari, was brutally murdered in broad daylight by a 25-year-old man, Jal Santa. The young boy was attacked in the presence of his father, Sanadhar Pujari, who serves as a priest at a Shiv temple in
Five-Year-Old Boy Brutally Murdered in Odisha: A Community in Shock
Nerea Barros's Artistic Journey and a Subway Incident: A Tale of Two Barros
22 mins ago
Nerea Barros's Artistic Journey and a Subway Incident: A Tale of Two Barros
Philippine Immigration Apprehends South Korean and Liberian Fugitives
23 mins ago
Philippine Immigration Apprehends South Korean and Liberian Fugitives
Counterfeit Designer Jewellery Scandal Unfolds at Australia Post
8 mins ago
Counterfeit Designer Jewellery Scandal Unfolds at Australia Post
Former Gang Member Wesley Brown Denied Parole for the Fifth Time
14 mins ago
Former Gang Member Wesley Brown Denied Parole for the Fifth Time
Life Sentence for Murderer of San Marcos Police Officer Kenneth Copeland
15 mins ago
Life Sentence for Murderer of San Marcos Police Officer Kenneth Copeland
Latest Headlines
World News
Unpaid Benefits: House of Representatives Staff Threaten Disruption of Speakership Election
59 seconds
Unpaid Benefits: House of Representatives Staff Threaten Disruption of Speakership Election
Jake Ferguson: From Wisconsin Badger to Dallas Cowboy - A Rising Star in the NFL
2 mins
Jake Ferguson: From Wisconsin Badger to Dallas Cowboy - A Rising Star in the NFL
King Charles Speaks Out Amid Royal Lodge Dispute and Diplomatic Celebrations
3 mins
King Charles Speaks Out Amid Royal Lodge Dispute and Diplomatic Celebrations
John Hinderaker Speculates Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis Could Outshine Trump
4 mins
John Hinderaker Speculates Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis Could Outshine Trump
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halted: Global Implications and the Push for Funding
4 mins
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halted: Global Implications and the Push for Funding
The Queen's Return: Sandra Smith Relives Dream at The Kings Theatre
5 mins
The Queen's Return: Sandra Smith Relives Dream at The Kings Theatre
USL Championship's Fidel Barajas Makes Top Ten Most Expensive Outgoing Transfers
6 mins
USL Championship's Fidel Barajas Makes Top Ten Most Expensive Outgoing Transfers
Madras High Court Advocates for Education Over Punishment in Addressing Teenage Pornography Addiction
7 mins
Madras High Court Advocates for Education Over Punishment in Addressing Teenage Pornography Addiction
Israel Asserts Self-Defense in International Court Amid Genocide Allegations
7 mins
Israel Asserts Self-Defense in International Court Amid Genocide Allegations
King Charles Speaks Out Amid Royal Lodge Dispute and Diplomatic Celebrations
3 mins
King Charles Speaks Out Amid Royal Lodge Dispute and Diplomatic Celebrations
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
29 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
1 hour
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 hour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app