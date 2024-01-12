Mustadafin Foundation Vehicle Hijacked in Nyanga, Found Stripped in Marikana Settlement

In a disheartening incident, the Mustadafin Foundation, a revered non-profit organization, fell victim to a brazen hijacking at approximately 5pm on a Wednesday. The crime took place near the Caltex garage located on Govan Mbeki Road, Nyanga. The assailants, brandishing firearms, took control of a Toyota Hilux, prominently marked with the foundation’s inspiring slogan ‘Feed a Belly, Feed a Mind.’ The vehicle was commandeered while the driver was returning from a food delivery run in Delft.

Driver Left Traumatized, but Unharmed

The driver, although not physically harmed, was left in a state of deep shock and trauma. In the aftermath of the incident, he has been given a temporary leave of absence from his work duties. In a show of community spirit, two local women came forward to assist the distressed driver and promptly informed the foundation about the unfortunate incident.

Outrage at Disrespect for Community Work

Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem, the director of the Mustadafin Foundation, expressed her indignation at the blatant disregard shown by the hijackers for the organization’s community work. Despite having a presence in the area for over 36 years, the foundation’s commitment to service has been met with such disheartening disrespect.

Stolen Vehicle Found Stripped

The stolen Toyota Hilux was later discovered in the Marikana Informal Settlement in Philippi. Sadly, the vehicle had been stripped, rendering it useless. The hijacking investigation, led by Sergeant Wesley Twigg, is currently underway by the Nyanga South African Police Service (SAPS). However, no arrests have been made thus far.

Adding to the Foundation’s Recent Misfortunes

This incident is an unfortunate addition to a series of misfortunes that have recently troubled the Mustadafin Foundation. Earlier in 2023, the foundation’s learning center in Lost City had been subjected to burglaries and acts of vandalism. Despite these setbacks, the foundation remains unwavering in its dedication to serving the community.