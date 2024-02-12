Murders of Cottonlands Farmers: A Verdict Leaves Family Reeling

In a verdict that has left the family of the victims reeling, three men were handed down sentences for the murders of Cottonlands farmers Dhir 'Roy' Singh, 68, and Kallawathie Beekarie, 65, in September 2018. The court deviated from the prescribed life imprisonment, citing the ages and personal circumstances of the accused.

A Night of Terror

The picturesque farmlands of Cottonlands, a peaceful community known for its lush greenery and agricultural prowess, were shattered on that fateful night. Thobelani Manqele, Sphiwe Shezi, and Ndawo Ndlovu broke into the Singh residence, perpetrating a crime that would leave the close-knit community in shock.

Justice Delayed, Justice Denied?

The trial, which commenced in 2020, was fraught with delays and setbacks. However, the final verdict, handed down on February 12, 2024, has left many questioning the justice system's ability to provide closure for the victims' family.

Manqele and Shezi were sentenced to 18 years in prison for the murders, while Ndlovu received 10 years. All three men were also convicted of house robbery and robbery with aggravating circumstances, for which they received an additional 10 years.

The Long Road to Healing

As the community grapples with the verdict, the healing process remains a long and arduous journey. The sentences will run concurrently, and two other accused became State witnesses in the case.