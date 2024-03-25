Murdered Washington Teens Found Along I-5, Police Confirm Connected Killings

Two 16-year-old boys were tragically found dead along Interstate 5 near Seattle, marking a somber discovery that has shocked the local community and prompted a thorough investigation by the Washington State Patrol. Identified as Jahaz S. Phillips and Myion Coleman, both victims succumbed to gunshot wounds, their bodies hidden behind a high concrete wall and dense forestation along the bustling highway. The discovery was made within a half-mile radius and 12 hours apart, raising alarm and leading authorities to believe the killings are connected.

Chronology of a Tragic Discovery

The first victim, Phillips, was spotted by a passerby on Thursday evening in a ditch near North 85th Street and I-5. The following morning, Coleman's body was found in close proximity, setting off a meticulous investigation by law enforcement. Initially thought to be hit-and-run incidents, autopsies later confirmed that both teens died from gunshot wounds, shifting the focus of the investigation towards a more sinister conclusion. The area, obscured by natural and man-made barriers, hinted at a calculated attempt to conceal the crimes.

Investigation and Community Response

As the Washington State Patrol delves deeper into the case, the connection between the two homicides remains a paramount question. Interviews with the victims' families and a review of their associations and recent activities have provided some leads, but officials remain tight-lipped about the specifics. The community, meanwhile, reels from the loss, with neighbors expressing their heartbreak and concern over the violence that claimed the lives of two of its young residents. Efforts to support the families have begun, with a GoFundMe page set up to assist with funeral expenses.

Seeking Justice and Closure

The investigation into the connected killings of Jahaz S. Phillips and Myion Coleman is ongoing, with authorities calling for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. This tragedy has not only left two families mourning but has also raised questions about the safety and security along Interstate 5. As detectives work to piece together the events leading to these senseless deaths, the community hopes for swift justice and measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.