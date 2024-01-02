en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Tawau High Court Launches High-Stakes Trial for E-hailing Driver’s Murder

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Tawau High Court Launches High-Stakes Trial for E-hailing Driver’s Murder

Yesterday marked the beginning of a high-profile murder trial in the Tawau High Court, revolving around the alleged killing of an e-hailing driver by six police officers and a civilian. On January 13, 2023, the driver was lured out of a Tawau hotel and led to an oil palm plantation, the site of the horrific crime. The prosecution aims to present conclusive evidence to establish the accused’s involvement in the murder. Furthermore, the case includes charges of abetment against Mat Zaki Md Zain, the former head of intelligence staff at the Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom).

The prosecution’s witnesses include an oil palm plantation worker who discovered the victim’s body and vehicle at the plantation. The autopsy report pointed to a sharp force injury to the neck as the cause of death. The accused are being tried under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty upon conviction.

The Role of Former Esscom Official

The intricacies of the case extend to include former ESSCom Head of Intelligence Staff, SAC Datuk Mat Zaki Md Zain, who stands accused of aiding and abetting in the murder. His involvement adds another layer of complexity and intrigue to the case.

The trial, which promises to scrutinize the roles and responsibilities of the accused in painstaking detail, continues today. It seeks to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the murder, aiming to bring justice to the victim and answer the questions plaguing the public.

0
Crime Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fourth Suspect Charged in 2021 Tuscaloosa Murder Case

By BNN Correspondents

Mobile Police Department Suspends 'Perp Walks': A Shift in Criminal Justice Practice?

By María Alejandra Trujillo

New Year's Shooting in Mobile, Alabama Reignites Crime Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Charges Laid in Madison Convenience Store Robbery, Third Suspect Under Investigation

By Geeta Pillai

Holiday Horror: Scammers Prey on Grieving Families in Bradenton ...
@Crime · 4 mins
Holiday Horror: Scammers Prey on Grieving Families in Bradenton ...
heart comment 0
Teenager Injured by Celebratory Gunfire on New Year’s Day in West Palm Beach

By Israel Ojoko

Teenager Injured by Celebratory Gunfire on New Year's Day in West Palm Beach
Niagara Falls Father and Son Convicted in 2018 Drug Dealer Murder

By Wojciech Zylm

Niagara Falls Father and Son Convicted in 2018 Drug Dealer Murder
Series of Arrests over Long Weekend in Morgan City, Franklin, and Patterson

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Series of Arrests over Long Weekend in Morgan City, Franklin, and Patterson
Collaborative Operation Leads to Murder Suspect’s Arrest in Lexington

By BNN Correspondents

Collaborative Operation Leads to Murder Suspect's Arrest in Lexington
Latest Headlines
World News
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
4 mins
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
4 mins
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
4 mins
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
4 mins
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
4 mins
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
4 mins
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
4 mins
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
4 mins
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
4 mins
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
49 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app