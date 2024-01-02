Tawau High Court Launches High-Stakes Trial for E-hailing Driver’s Murder

Yesterday marked the beginning of a high-profile murder trial in the Tawau High Court, revolving around the alleged killing of an e-hailing driver by six police officers and a civilian. On January 13, 2023, the driver was lured out of a Tawau hotel and led to an oil palm plantation, the site of the horrific crime. The prosecution aims to present conclusive evidence to establish the accused’s involvement in the murder. Furthermore, the case includes charges of abetment against Mat Zaki Md Zain, the former head of intelligence staff at the Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom).

The prosecution’s witnesses include an oil palm plantation worker who discovered the victim’s body and vehicle at the plantation. The autopsy report pointed to a sharp force injury to the neck as the cause of death. The accused are being tried under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty upon conviction.

The Role of Former Esscom Official

The intricacies of the case extend to include former ESSCom Head of Intelligence Staff, SAC Datuk Mat Zaki Md Zain, who stands accused of aiding and abetting in the murder. His involvement adds another layer of complexity and intrigue to the case.

The trial, which promises to scrutinize the roles and responsibilities of the accused in painstaking detail, continues today. It seeks to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the murder, aiming to bring justice to the victim and answer the questions plaguing the public.